Steven Begay Joins 23rd Navajo Council

The newest member of the 23rd Navajo Nation Council is Steven Begay. He was sworn in April 13, replacing interim delegate Peterson Yazzie.

Begay will represent the Naschitti, Mexican Springs, Tohatchi, Coyote Canyon and Bahastl’a’a chapters. Yazzie had served as interim delegate for the past eight months.

Begay stated that his goal was to stabilize his communities and bring their voices to the council,

Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates said he and other members of the 23rd council are looking forward to working with Begay.

“With Begay’s swearing in the council now has a consistent and full membership of council,” Bates said.

Bates and other delegates also praised Yazzie for his services while on the council.

“It was “a personal honor” to serve with Yazzie,” Council Delegate Seth Damon said.

Yazzie’s diligence helped to save the tribe from losing capital outlay funds from New Mexico, Damon explained. The $800,000 that went to Johnson Road in Twin Lakes and Coyote Canyon would have been lost had it not been for Yazzie, Damon added.

Begay also had praise for Yazzie and presented the outgoing delegate with a traditional blanket as a sign of appreciation.

“I want to thank you for the significant amount of work you did for our communities,” Begay said.

Begay said he looks forward to picking up where Yazzie left off and continuing to move his five chapters forward.