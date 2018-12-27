Steve Wilkes One And Done ?

This is the worst time of the year for the diehard football fan. Sunday is the final game of the 2018 regular season. The 2018 season just like the past every team has their highlights and has their bloopers. Arizona Cardinals season has been highlighted with more bloopers than actual winning highlights.

The worst part for a head coach is finishing your first season under a .500 record or even potentially the worst regular season record in the NFL. Every season some coaches are considered on the “HOT SEAT” (jobs in jeopardy) but typically not in their first season as a head coach.

Arizona Cardinals hired Steve Wilkes to his first coaching opportunity fifteen days after the Saints eliminated the Carolina Panthers in the wildcard game last season. Wilkes had his hands filled in his first coaching job with no QB returning for the Cardinals 2017 squad and wondering if his all-pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will return. Just sixty days into the job Wilkes and the Cardinals brought in Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon to battle for the starting quarterback job. Wilkes then turned around in the draft and chose quarterback Josh Rosen tenth overall in the draft, from no quarterbacks to three in four months on the job. Wilkes and the Cardinals would release Bradford after two games into the season and start Rosen.

The Cardinals have released no information on whether they will give Wilkes his walking papers after the season finale on Sunday. There has been a rumor that former Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cardinals has a mutual interest if Wilkes is let go of his duties. McCarthy was fired after Green Bay’s Week 13 20-17 loss to Arizona.

The Arizona Cardinals enter Sundays season finale against divisional opponent Seattle Seahawks with the worst record in the NFL at 3-12. Since the NFL extend the regular season to 16 games in 1978 the Arizona Cardinals have only one losing record that matches this season 3-12 record that was in 2000. Arizona Cardinals would receive the second pick in the draft that year and drafted Leonard Davis a guard out of Texas. Davis played six seasons with the Cardinals before leaving the organization.

The Arizona Cardinals, NFL’s worst record at 3-12, are the prohibitive favorites for the top overall draft slot. The Cardinals can wrap that up with a loss Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has a playoff spot locked up, and there’s no chance for a first-round bye. However, coach Pete Carroll told the media Monday that he will not rest his starters to prepare for the wild-card weekend.