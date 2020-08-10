Staying Safe During Summer & Monsoon Season

Summer and Monsoon Safety Tips

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, UT/AZ – Summer is a great time to visit Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument, if safety tips are followed. High summer temperatures can produce heat related illness. Prevention includes proper planning and preparation, increasing fluid intake, appropriate clothing and sunscreen, and limiting strenuous activities to the cooler parts of the day.

Dangers of the monsoon season require park visitors to monitor changing weather conditions. Monsoonal storms can bring sudden heavy rains and winds, which could make water navigation difficult and result in flash floods in the slot canyons. Be alert to changing weather conditions and seek safe shelter before high winds, thunderstorms, lightning and flash floods strike. For more information visit the National Weather Service’s monsoon website.

In addition, intense monsoonal storms can wash debris into Lake Powell from surrounding plateaus and mountains. This debris may contain harmful bacteria from livestock and wildlife waste. These conditions may be especially prevalent in headwater areas of the many canyons along the lake.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to avoid drinking, swimming or recreating in water that contains large amounts of floating debris or algae, especially at the headwaters of the numerous canyons. After enjoying recreational activities (swimming, water skiing, kayaking, etc.) on the beaches or in the waters of Lake Powell, follow basic hygiene practices.

A safe and enjoyable park visit starts at home. Plan your visit by checking a park’s website and social media platforms for updates about current conditions and important safety guidelines. We encourage visitors to practice Leave No Trace principles, Recreate Responsibly and pack essential items like water, face coverings and hand sanitizer.

Photo: Inflow from a monsoon storm. NPS Photo.