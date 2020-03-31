Stay Home, Arizona!

The Governor of the State of Arizona wants you to stay home! The latest message from the state is to “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” to mitigate COVID-19 transmission.

The new Executive Order from Arizona State Governor Doug Ducey requires residents to limit their time away from home except to engage in “essential activities” and goes into effect on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 5:00 P.M.

If it is an essential activity, you may engage in that activity. If you have a job or volunteer in an essential function, you may work. You may utilize any services or products deemed essential business services. Find a complete list of what the State of Arizona deems “essential services” in the link below. Some essential services include healthcare and human services, media, and businesses that sell or produce food, groceries or medicines, and many, many more.

The guidance behind the order comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and comes at the recommendation of public health officials who are tracking data specific to Arizona.

Under the order, Arizonans are also encouraged to improve social connectedness by maintaining communication with current social supports and structures such as family, friends, neighbors and other social groups.

Again, the Governor’s proclamation takes place on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 5:00 P.M.

Governor’s List of “Essential Services”:

https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2020/03/list-essential-services

“Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” Executive Order 2020-18

https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/eo_2020-18_stay_home_stay_healthy_stay_connected_1.0.pdf