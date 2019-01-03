Stay Alert for Credit Card Scams

As the New Year is here and you are looking at the bills roll in from the holiday season don’t be a victim of credit card scams. This time of year Scammers will be calling asking for you to consolidate your credit card bills . According to MarketWatch shoppers in the U.S increased their Christmas debt by five percent from last year. The most common scam that you can expect is interest rate reduction, but the victim needs to pay the callers a upfront fee according to creditcard.com. No credit card company will ask you to give a upfront fee that should be the red flag that this is a scam. If you feel you have been a victim of a scam call you local police and credit card company immediately to report it.