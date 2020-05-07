FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 5, 2020

Statement from Senate Democrats on Governor Ducey Reopening Arizona

PHOENIX– On May 4th Governor Doug Ducey announced he is loosening his stay-at-home order and reopening parts of Arizona’s economy. Arizona Senate Democrats urge caution with a continued focus on listening to health professionals and CDC recommendations when it comes to reopening Arizona. We are concerned that opening too quickly could result in faster spread of Coronavirus.

The CDC guidelines require a state to show a downward trajectory of documented cases or positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14 day period before moving to reopen. At this point, Arizona with 9,305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 395 confirmed deaths is not there yet. As of May 5th there have been a reported 386 new cases and 33 more deaths. This is the 2nd highest raw case number and highest death toll reported by the state in a day.

As of yesterday, Arizona is still at the very bottom of states doing testing. We have begun the first week of a three-week testing blitz, but should not make decisions until we’ve seen the full results. We need more data and need to test high risk and vulnerable communities like those in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and prisons.

We must continue to follow the science and listen to the health professionals. We need more diagnostic testing, antibody testing and expanded capacity for contact tracing. While we are glad we have started the testing blitz across Arizona, we need to demonstrate that more testing will show that downward trend. In order to abate a potential second wave we have to implement the most cost effective and simple measures, such as, more testing, temperature and health screenings in public areas, drive through testing locations, sanitizing public areas and more.

We know this crisis has been immensely difficult for small businesses and Arizona families. Our small businesses need relief now. We need our state and federal government to step up and get needed resources such as CARES Act funding, unemployment benefits and PPP loans to small businesses. We will continue to work around the clock facilitating and advocating for these interventions.

We know most businesses will operate in good faith and will comply with the Governor’s guidelines, but we have concerns that not all businesses will abide by them. We believe that the guidelines the Governor has promoted should be made more clear and at this time should not be voluntary. We understand that every public health decision has an economic impact, but if we hope to do this reopening right, then it is imperative as the Governor has indicated, that it be done with the public’s health as the top priority.

Please stay home if at all possible, continue social distancing and follow CDC guidance. Together we will get through this.