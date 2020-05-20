Stateline to Open, Lone Rock & Antelope Remain Closed

News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 19, 2020

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Continues to Increase Recreational Access to Lake Powell

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, UT/AZ– Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is increasing recreational access and services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning May 20, Glen Canyon’s concessioner at Hite (Ticaboo Investment Holdings) will reopen access to:

The Hite RV and Campground and Outpost Store will resume operations.

Beginning May 21, Glen Canyon’s concessioner (Aramark) will reopen access to:

Halls Crossing: Halls Crossing RV Park and Campground, Marina Store and Village Store, Laundry and Showers.

Bullfrog: Defiance House Lodge and Gift Shop, Anasazi Restaurant, Boat Rentals Boat and Go Store and Bullfrog Dock and Stock.

Wahweap: Lodging, the Rainbow Room Restaurant, the Wind Café, Driftwood To Go/Drinks, Driftwood Pool and Escalante Pool at Lake Powell Resort, Wahweap Dock and Stock.

Wahweap: Wahweap Grille will begin offering limited indoor seating, in addition to takeout.

Beginning May 22, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

The Lake Powell Halls Crossing public launch ramp will reopen 7 days a week to all boats (beginning at sunrise, local time) and begin overnight use.

The Stateline Launch Ramp located in the Wahweap District near Page, Arizona will be reopened, 7 days a week (beginning at sunrise, local time) and begin overnight use.

The Stanton Creek Primitive Campground will be reopened for overnight use (located near Bullfrog).

The following day use areas will be reopened: the Wahweap Overlook and the Chains area (both located near Page, Arizona); and Farley Canyon (located near Bullfrog, Utah).

The following rest rooms will be reopened 7 days a week: Wahweap Picnic Area, Lees Ferry Launch Ramp, and Chains Day Use Area.

In addition, entry fees are waived, and the following spaces continue to be available:

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is open with continued access to the majority of the 1.25 million acres that comprise the park. Many opportunities remain available to enjoy the park, including hiking opportunities, shoreline fishing, beach access, human powered water recreation, and recreation on the Colorado River corridor.

All boats may launch at the Lake Powell main launch ramps at Bullfrog and Wahweap seven days a week and enjoy overnight use on the lake. Public rest rooms on those launch ramps are also open.

Some public restrooms are open 7 days a week: Wahweap District’s Swim Beach, Bullfrog Picnic Area, Dangling Rope Marina and Halls Crossing Launch Ramp.

Many concessioner operations have reopened, including boat rentals at Wahweap and Bullfrog Marinas and the RV park and campground at Wahweap and Bullfrog. For additional information about visitor services provided by our concessioners, please visit: Concessions operations

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

The Lone Rock Primitive Beach Campground is closed to day use and overnight camping until further notice. The Lone Rock Primitive Beach Campground is located between Greenhaven, Arizona and Big Water, Utah.

All boat ramps at Antelope Point Marina are closed.

The North Wash Day Use Area remains closed (located near Hite, Utah).

Some concessions operations continue to be temporarily suspended. For more information please visit: Concessions operations

Some park facilities and areas are temporarily closed. For more information, please visit: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

According to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent William Shott, “In coordination with Kane County Sheriff Tracy Glover and County Commissioners, we have determined we are unable to open the Lone Rock Primitive Beach Area for this weekend. I am extremely disappointed but we have had to accept that we are unable to safely manage this site to the degree needed and in anticipation of the crowds we expect over the holiday weekend. I really appreciate Kane County’s commitment to visitor safety and resource protection and look forward to resuming operations at Lone Rock in the near future. The date will be announced as soon as it is determined.”

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.