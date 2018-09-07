Stateline Pump-out Station Closing September 8

Visitors to the Wahweap District in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are advised that the pump-out station at the bottom of the Stateline Launch Ramp will close for the season this Saturday, September 8. Boaters are directed to facilities at the Wahweap Marina, located approximately one and one-half miles south of the Stateline Ramp area.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument