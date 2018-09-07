News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Stateline Pump-out Station Closing September 8

September 07
14:00 2018
Visitors to the Wahweap District in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are advised that the pump-out station at the bottom of the Stateline Launch Ramp will close for the season this Saturday, September 8.  Boaters are directed to facilities at the Wahweap Marina, located approximately one and one-half miles south of the Stateline Ramp area.

