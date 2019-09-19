News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Stateline Launch Ramp Restrooms Out of Service

Stateline Launch Ramp Restrooms Out of Service
September 19
09:10 2019
Print This Article

Stateline Launch Ramp Restrooms Out of Service

Until Further Notice

PAGE, Arizona – Visitors to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are advised that the National Park Service restrooms located at the Stateline Launch Ramp on Lake Powell are out of service until further notice. The closure is due to a water leak and repairs may take up to a week to complete. The Stateline Launch Ramp is located in the park’s Wahweap District, which is accessed off Highway 89 between Page and Greenehaven, Arizona.

The nearest alternative facilities are located at the Wahweap Swim Beach, approximately one-half mile south of the Stateline Launch Ramp. The park is working to reopen the Stateline Launch Ramp restrooms as soon as possible. The park apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause.

-NPS-

Stateline Launch Ramp Restrooms Out of Service - overview

Summary: The National Park Service restrooms located at the Stateline Launch Ramp on Lake Powell are out of service

Tags
glen canyon recreation areaNPSrestrooms closedstateline boat ramp

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.