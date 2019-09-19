Stateline Launch Ramp Restrooms Out of Service

Until Further Notice

PAGE, Arizona – Visitors to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are advised that the National Park Service restrooms located at the Stateline Launch Ramp on Lake Powell are out of service until further notice. The closure is due to a water leak and repairs may take up to a week to complete. The Stateline Launch Ramp is located in the park’s Wahweap District, which is accessed off Highway 89 between Page and Greenehaven, Arizona.

The nearest alternative facilities are located at the Wahweap Swim Beach, approximately one-half mile south of the Stateline Launch Ramp. The park is working to reopen the Stateline Launch Ramp restrooms as soon as possible. The park apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause.

-NPS-