Stateline Launch Ramp Closing October 21

Stateline Launch Ramp and Pump-out Station Closing October 21

PAGE, Arizona – Lake Powell visitors to the Wahweap District in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are advised that the Stateline Launch Ramp and the pump-out station will close for the season on Monday, October 21. The Stateline Launch Ramp is located on Lake Powell at the Utah-Arizona State Line and is accessed off Highway 89 between Page and Greenehaven, Arizona. Alternative facilities are located at the Wahweap Marina, located approximately one and one-half miles south of the Stateline Launch Ramp area.