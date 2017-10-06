Stateline Boat Ramp Closed

News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

October 06
19:26 2017
Stateline Boat Ramp and Pumping Station Closing October 6

 

PAGE, Arizona – Visitors to the Wahweap District in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are advised that the Stateline Launch Ramp, located on the Arizona-Utah border, will close for the winter this Friday, October 6. The Stateline parking area and pumpout station at the bottom of the Stateline Launch Ramp will also be closed until next season. Boaters are directed to facilities at the Wahweap Marina, located approximately one and one-half miles south of the Stateline ramp area.

From:

Mary Plumb
Public Information Officer
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
Rainbow Bridge National Monument
National Park Service

Photo: Stateline Boat Ramp. NPS Photo.

glen canyon national recreation area

