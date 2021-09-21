Stateline Auxiliary Ramp Partially Opening Thursday

Stateline Auxiliary Ramp Partially Opening September 23

Full Public Use Beginning October 1

PAGE, AZ – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is pleased to announce the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp will partially open on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. This partial opening is for limited launch and retrieval of vessels 36 feet and larger only. During this transition, vessels smaller than 36 feet in length will still launch and retrieve at the Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp between 6 a.m. and a half hour before sunset. On Friday, October 1, 2021, the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp will fully open for all boat traffic and the Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp will close to the public.

The Stateline Auxiliary Ramp will close daily at 4 p.m. so boaters should plan accordingly. Private individuals who are launching or retrieving vessels at Stateline Auxiliary Ramp must schedule their activity by calling (928) 660-2053. Scheduled launching and retrieval are required and necessary to ensure compliance with Aquatic Invasive Species (quagga mussel) protocols. Commercial entities that are launching and retrieving vessels at Stateline Auxiliary Ramp do not need to schedule their activities.

The Stateline Auxiliary Ramp will be accessed from the Stateline Main Ramp. Signage and staff will be on-site to provide guidance. Boaters are asked to please prepare all boats in the Stateline Main Ramp parking lot before accessing the auxiliary ramp. Launching and retrieval at Stateline Auxiliary Ramp will only occur on installed boiler plate materials that are 24 feet wide. The useable area will be marked and NPS staff will be on-site to direct boaters. Courtesy docks have not yet been installed at Stateline Auxiliary Ramp so solo launching is not yet available.

The National Park Service, in partnership with Aramark, rehabilitated the Stateline Auxiliary Boat Ramp to provide access to South Lake Powell during low water conditions. Temporary closures are anticipated as ramp extension construction continues at the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp. The Stateline Auxiliary Ramp is located in the highest visitation area of Lake Powell and is accessed via Highway 89 near Page, Arizona.

Lake Powell water level fluctuations are determined by a wide range of factors and it is not possible to predict daily elevations with absolute certainty. It is imperative that boaters check the park’s website about the status of preferred launch destinations before heading to the lake. Real-time information is available on our website about Lake Powell’s fluctuating water levels and the status of water-based visitor services at this link: https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm.

