Stateline Auxiliary Ramp Construction Begins

Stateline Launch Ramp Now Closed to the Public

PAGE, AZ – The National Park Service, in partnership with Aramark, has begun the rehabilitation of Stateline Auxiliary Boat Ramp in order to provide access to south Lake Powell during low water conditions. Effective immediately, the Stateline Launch Ramp is closed to the public to ensure the safety of our visitors while construction is underway. Alternate launching facilities for non-motorized vessels include Lone Rock Beach and the Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp area.

Lake Powell water level fluctuations are determined by a wide range of factors and it is not possible to predict daily elevations with absolute certainty. It is imperative that boaters check the park’s website about the status of preferred launch destinations before heading to the lake. Real-time information is available on our website about Lake Powell’s fluctuating water levels and the status of water-based visitor services at this link: https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm.

Featured Photo: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area