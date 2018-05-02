News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

State Takes Over Beer Sales

May 02
09:23 2018
Local control of beer sales in Utah is being revoked.

Beginning July 1, 2018 Utah grocery and convenience stores will have to acquire a state liquor license to sell the beverage.  Over 2,000 retail establishments are affected.

The new law was prompted in part because of complaints that some businesses were displaying alcoholic ciders and flavored malt beverages in areas accessible to children. A new restriction will allow only two display areas of beer in an establishment, and warning signs about the dangers of alcohol will have to be posted.

