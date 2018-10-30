State Senator Tries Marijuana

Ahead of next week’s vote on medical marijuana, a Utah state senator says he ingested the substance, and it was “no big deal.”

Democratic Senator Jim Dabakis says he ate an edible gummy bear containing marijuana in Las Vegas, where it is legal.

He posted a video of himself standing in front of the NuLeaf Marijuana Dispensary.

Video courtesy of USA Today

Proposition 2 would legalize the drug’s use by persons with certain qualifying medical conditions.

Dabakis said he wouldn’t recommend marijuana as “sheer candy. It’s kind of bitter.”

At one point, polls showed 75 percent of Utahns supporting Prop 2, but that fell to just over 50 percent when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced its opposition.