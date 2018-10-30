News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

State Senator Tries Marijuana

State Senator Tries Marijuana
October 30
09:57 2018
Print This Article

Ahead of next week’s vote on medical marijuana, a Utah state senator says he ingested the substance, and it was “no big deal.”

Democratic Senator Jim Dabakis says he ate an edible gummy bear containing marijuana in Las Vegas, where it is legal.

He posted a video of himself standing in front of the NuLeaf Marijuana Dispensary.

Video courtesy of USA Today

Proposition 2 would legalize the drug’s use by persons with certain qualifying medical conditions.

Dabakis said he wouldn’t recommend marijuana as “sheer candy. It’s kind of bitter.”

At one point, polls showed 75 percent of Utahns supporting Prop 2, but that fell to just over 50 percent when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced its opposition.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.