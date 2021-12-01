State Route SR 67 Closed For Winter

Annual closure of highway to Grand Canyon North Rim in effect

FLAGSTAFF – With the winter months rapidly approaching, the Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 67 between Jacob Lake (US 89A) and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

ADOT closes a number of highways every year as part of the agency’s winter shutdown schedule due to significant amounts of snowfall these regions typically receive.

In addition to the SR 67 closure, highways such as state routes 261 and 273 in the White Mountains will close by Dec. 31, though they could close sooner depending on the weather.

ADOT reminds motorists heading into snow country to drive with caution and follow this advice:

Don’t let GPS and navigation apps replace common sense. When a highway is closed, a suggested alternate route involving an unpaved, unplowed road can lead you into danger.

Pack an emergency kit, a fully charged mobile device, extra clothing, blankets, water and snacks.

Slow down. Drive defensively. Be patient and allow additional time for your trip. Never pass a snowplow.

Leave sufficient space between your vehicle and those ahead of you. Give yourself plenty of room and time to stop or to avoid hazards.

Make sure your vehicle has plenty of fuel.

Check weather and road conditions before you travel. Let someone know your route.

Bring a small bag of sand (or cat litter) for wheel traction.

Download the ADOT Alerts and AZ 511 apps to keep up on the latest road conditions and restrictions.

Additional information on winter driving is available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

# # #