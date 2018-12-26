State Of Utah Mitigates Shutdown

At least through Saturday, the State of Utah will underwrite the costs of “business as usual” at three national parks. The Office of Tourism will staff front line visitor services at Bryce Canyon, Zion, and Arches national parks. Ski resorts on Forest Service land will remain open.

In 2013, the state spent one million dollars to keep parks operational. Governor Gary Herbert says the same can be done in this shutdown for $100,000. The nationwide federal shutdown was caused by the Trump administration and Congress being unable to agree on funding for border security. The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget says that state agencies dependent on federal funding will be closed.