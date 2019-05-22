News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

State Leaders Agree on AZ Final Budget

May 22
12:11 2019
Governor Doug Ducey pleased with Legislative leaders in the Arizona House and Senate who have reached an agreement with the Governor’s Office on a final budget plan for Fiscal Year 2020. The fiscally conservative, balanced budget invests more than half a billion dollars into a rainy day fund and also funds teachers raises investing $165 million for a 5 percent teacher increase in 2019 with an additional $136 million for district and charter assistance which are flex dollars that can be used for new textbooks, better technology, support staff and so forth. K-12 schools are seeing in total $543 million new dollars. The plan also prioritizes public safety, invests in state infrastructure and protects our state’s most vulnerable citizens.

Read over the Governor’s budget plan here.

 

 

