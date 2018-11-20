State Forestry Cuts Capitol Christmas Tree

The beautiful lushes’ tree’s that line I17 on your way through Coconino County with the smell of evergreen gives you a brighter perspective on how beautiful our County forestry really is. On Monday Arizona chose their Christmas tree the White Fir would be the Christmas tree of choice displayed at the Capitol Rotunda in Phoenix. Crew members from the agency Northern district cut down the 26-foot White Firs tree on Thursday from Coconino National Forest. The White Firs trees can be found in higher elevations and across the Western United States. The White Firs becomes the favorite to symbolize Christmas in many homes because of the fragrant pine smell with superior needle retention.

A tree lighting ceremony will take place next week at the Capitol Rotunda in Phoenix.

For more information, Contact Tiffany Davila at 602-540-1036 or tdavila@dffm.az.gov