Congratulations going out to the Page High School Sand Devils for winning the Division III State Title for the Men’s 4×800 Relay at the Arizona AIA Outdoor State Championships at Mesa Community College on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The Running Devils’ 4×800 Relay team was made up of Senior Morgan Fowler, Sophomore Trent Holiday, Senior Bowen Martin and Senior Kaipo Uejo.

Martin headed into the two-day event this past weekend seeking a repeat performance from his state title wins last season, bringing home the top trophy this year for the Men’s Division III 1600 Meters with a time of 4:24.21; Sophomore Trent Holiday bringing in 3rd place in that race with a time of 4:29.01. Martin entering into the finals with the fastest time recorded in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters in his division. Palo Verde Magnet sophomore Abraham Valenzuela getting ahead of Martin in the 3200 Meters Saturday; Martin finishing in 2nd place with a 9:35.97 time. Page Sophomore Rex Martin and Junior Skyler Sandoval also making a good effort in the 3200 Meters.

