Stargazing at Bryce Canyon

June 13
10:26 2018
If you’re heading to Bryce Canyon for a little getaway this week, the 18th annual Bryce Canyon Astronomy Festival kicks off today. Stargazing and rocket launching are the main features of the event. From 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. each evening through Saturday, telescopes will be available, and Park Service rangers will deliver what are being called constellation tours. There will be a half-mile scaled walk of the solar system and an inflatable star lab. Bryce Canyon is home to the third-darkest skies in North America. Bryce Canyon is home to the third-darkest skies in North America.

NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller will deliver the keynote address at 9 p.m. Friday.

