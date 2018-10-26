Native Americans Urged to Stand-N-Vote!

Less than two weeks away until voting day- not just for the General Election but also for the Navajo Nation election- Among other races Navajo voters will decide who their next president will be, current Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez or former Nation President Joe Shirley Jr..

Navajo Nation voters urged to take their vote in BOTH elections seriously in the face of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision where the court declined to overturn a North Dakota voter ID law requiring voters to present an ID listing their residential address, potentially disenfranchising many Native American voters whose tribal IDs don’t include this information.

Native Americans being urged to Stand-N-Vote in both their own tribal elections and in the General Election November 6th! Actor Mark Ruffalo and Native American comedian Aunti Beachress have joined forces with singer Dave Matthews for a Stand-N-Vote concert in North Dakota this weekend. The Get Out the Vote campaign announced the free concert would be Saturday October 27th (8PM CT 6PM AZ TIME) in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, one of the largest communities on the Standing Rock reservation in Sioux County. The free concert will also feature Native American performers Lakota Thunder and the Dancers of Northern Plains and Prolific the Rapper.

“The intent of the event is to take a united stand against rampant voter suppression, not only in North Dakota, but nationally. The event is also intended help Get Out the Vote in the upcoming November 6 midterm elections, and to encourage native voters to get new tribal IDs so that they can vote in this election,” according to the event press release.

For more information about the Stand-N-Vote campaign click here.