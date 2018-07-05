News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions
July 05
05:06 2018
Critical fire danger conditions – Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in effect for most of Northern Arizona.  Be aware that target shooting is prohibited under most current under current fire restrictions on National Forest lands in Arizona.

Get the latest Arizona fire restrictions here.

to sign-up for emergency notifications, go to www.coconino.az.gov/ready

State lands in Coconino CountyArizona State at Closures

Closures apply to the following state-owned and state-managed lands within the above-mentioned counties including: 
• All State Trust lands outside incorporated municipalities.
• All Game and Fish Commission Wildlife areas and department properties outside incorporated municipalities will remain open, under Stage II Fire Restrictions.
• Arizona State Parks will remain open with fire restrictions in place. Please refer to https://azstateparks.com/arizona-state-park-fire-restrictions-and-info – for park-specific fire restriction information.
• Full shutdown of all operations; except organizations on mineral soil involving road excavation, watering, grading, gravel surfacing, and rock crushing may continue with special permission. Contractor will provide fire guard for three hours after shutdown.

To ensure public safety, protect property, and our resources, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management will implement more closures on state-owned and managed lands in both Coconino and Gila counties.

Please refer to https://azstateparks.com/arizona-state-park-fire-restrictions-and-info – for park-specific fire restriction information.

 

Coconino Countyfire dangerfire restrictions

