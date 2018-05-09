St. George Wells Fargo Robbed – Suspect at Large

A bank robber got away from St. George police yesterday after hitting the Wells Fargo on Brigham Road. The suspect is still on the loose and could have made the drive to our region. Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery to call St. George Police at (435) 627-4300 (or local police can also take the call).

The suspect is described as an Hispanic 20-something male last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, dark jacket, jeans, and white/black lace up shoes, last seen fleeing the bank heading toward the St. George Walmart parking lot.