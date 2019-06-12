St George Man Arrested for Shooting Cop

A 30-year-old St. George man has been arrested for shooting a southern California police officer in the back of his head. He is also a suspect in a murder that occurred about an hour earlier.

Rhett Nelson is accused of the attempted murder of Los Angeles County Sheriff deputy Joe Salano, 50, on Monday.

Salano was off-duty and in plainclothes when he was shot while standing in line at a Jack in the Box in Alhambra. He is in grave condition and on life support.

Nelson’s father contacted police after he said his son called him from a church and said he had murdered two people.

Nelson’s family reported him missing in May. A flyer distributed at the time said he had a history of opiate abuse.

The shooting was captured by security cameras.

A 30-year-old man was killed in the earlier shooting.