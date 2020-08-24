St. George Flooding
August 24
13:53 2020
St. George is still in clean-up mode following the flash flooding of last night when over an inch of rain fell in some areas in just a couple of hours. The flooding even prompted the closure of I-15 for several hours. Police asked residents to remain indoors and stay away from the fast-flooding streets.
In addition to the closure of I-15, there was flooding and debris in roadways like Red Hills Parkway, 1450 South, 1000 East, Mall Drive and Bluff Street. According to Spectrum news, many homes also reported flooding and some student housing around Dixie State University had to be evacuated. A sinkhole was reported and a downed powerline downtown required the power shut off in some places.
Roads Update:
Most roads that were closed last night due to flooding and debris have reopened, the two exceptions being:
1) 100 South (under the freeway, between 1000 East and 1200 East). It should be reopened by 11 a.m.
2) Red Hills Parkway at about 350 North, near St. George Shuttle. We hope this is back in service this afternoon.
Many roads may still be showing the effects of the flooding. Please be extra careful when traveling and take alternative routes if you need to reach destinations in the vicinity of a road closure.
Featured Photo Courtesy of the St. George Police dept.