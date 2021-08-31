News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

St. George Arson Suspect Arrested at Zion
August 31
16:14 2021
News Release Date: August 31, 2021

Suspect Apprehended at Zion National Park

NPS Photo

SPRINGDALE, UT – Zion National Park officials confirmed that 4:57 am MT on Tuesday August 31, Washington County (Utah) Sheriff Deputies were involved in a pursuit starting in St George. The suspect had allegedly set  fires in dumpsters and to three LDS churches in the city early in the morning.

The suspect was pursued from St George by way of I-15, and eventually into Zion National Park where he crashed at the Canyon Junction Bridge.

There the suspect was taken into custody, and transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A small fire was started at the crash site and a Hurricane Brush truck was dispatched to put it out.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Springdale Fire and Police Departments, Hurricane Fire Department and Zion National Park Law Enforcement worked as a team to resolve this issue.

The incident is currently under investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is the lead agency.  

