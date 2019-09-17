News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

St. George Airport Getting Ready to Re-open

St. George Airport Getting Ready to Re-open
September 17
15:09 2019
ST. GEORGE RUNWAY ON SCHEDULE
Reconstruction of a section of the runway at St. George Regional Airport is on schedule and set for completion later this month.
The airport closed in May to accommodate the project.
The runway buckled and became unusable when blue clay underlying it retained water and expanded.
A 5,400-foot section was excavated to a depth of 17 feet.  A five-foot neutralized clay plug was covered with 12 feet of fill material, and an impermeable water membrane was placed on top.  More than 22,000 feet of new drainage pipe was installed.
Flights will resume to Salt Lake City, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Dallas-Fort Worth on September 26.
Summary: St. George, Utah regional airport ready to re-open next week.

re-openingregional airportst george utah

