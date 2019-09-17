St. George Airport Getting Ready to Re-open

ST. GEORGE RUNWAY ON SCHEDULE

Reconstruction of a section of the runway at St. George Regional Airport is on schedule and set for completion later this month.

The airport closed in May to accommodate the project.

The runway buckled and became unusable when blue clay underlying it retained water and expanded.

A 5,400-foot section was excavated to a depth of 17 feet. A five-foot neutralized clay plug was covered with 12 feet of fill material, and an impermeable water membrane was placed on top. More than 22,000 feet of new drainage pipe was installed.

Flights will resume to Salt Lake City, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Dallas-Fort Worth on September 26.