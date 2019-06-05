News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

St. George Airport Closure

June 05
09:02 2019
St. George Regional Airport has begun its four-month closure in order to replace its runway. Since soil issues were first identified in 2012, passenger traffic has doubled and destinations have tripled. Four-foot deep cracks dot the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the city of St. George are jointly financing the $25.8 million project. Geologists attribute the runway deterioration to striated blue clay.

Airport Manager Rich Stehmeier reports that when FAA officials were taken by truck down the runway this spring, “Their heads were bouncing on the ceiling.”

Besides the public inconvenience, airport employees will be out of work and the city will lose a revenue stream until the facility comes back online in late September.

 

