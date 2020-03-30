SRP Suspends NGS Decommissioning Activities in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

As of Saturday, March 28, 2020, major on-site decommissioning activities have been suspended at Navajo Generating Station.



This step ensures the health and safety of SRP employees and contractors and is in accordance with company-wide precautions related to COVID-19.

SRP informed its contractors to do the following:

-Discontinue the NGS decommissioning activities

-Develop and implement plans to minimize the cost of standing-by during the suspension

-Make effort to suspend orders, subcontracts and rental agreements as related to suspended work

“We are suspending activities in an orderly and safe manner,” said Gary Barras, SRP director of Major Projects. “NGS contractors were notified as early as possible, which gave them time to safely shut down the site.”

SRP’s intention is to resume decommissioning activities when the COVID-19 crisis passes and when work can be done safely as confirmed by public health directives and guidelines.