News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

SRP Says “Yes”

SRP Says “Yes”
May 19
10:56 2017
Print This Article

The lease agreement that would keep the Navajo Generating Station generating for another two and a half years looks promising right now. Two weeks ago Navajo President Russell Begaye expressed to Lake Powell Communication his excitement over the agreement, which produced a sigh of relief for many.

The latest good news is that the SRP (Salt River Project) Power Committee yesterday (5/18) voted unanimously to recommend that the full board approved the re-worked replacement lease for the plant.

That puts the ball in the Navajo Nation Council’s court. On Thursday Council received the lease agreement. A special session of council will likely be called so that a vote can be taken. It is believed that a two-thirds majority needs to say “yes” to the agreement. When (if) that happens, it will mean the Navajo Generating Station will stay put, producing electricity, until at least the end of 2019.

Those two extra years will mean time for a lot of leg work attempting to find life for the plant beyond 2019.

Recently, Navajo Vice President Jonathan Nez suggested to Lake Powell Communications that he has confidence that the plant will keep operating at least until 2029.

Tags
Leasenavajo nationNGSsrp

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.