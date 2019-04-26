SRP Bringing Electricity to Thousands on Navajo Nation

Crews from the Salt River Project and other power utilities are leaving this weekend (April 27) to install electric power for the first time to thousands of homes in the Navajo Nation. The effort, known as “Light Up Navajo,” will wire more than 15-thousand homes in northeast Arizona and northwest New Mexico, many of which have never been connected to the power grid. Bret Marquese with the Salt River Project says they’re one of 24 community-owned utilities from 12 states to support electrification efforts by the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority: (Click Audio Below)

Marquese says the project is coordinated by the American Public Power Association. SRP’s line crews on Saturday will begin setting miles of wooden poles and stringing conductor lines through the Navajo Nation. The crews will be working in and around Leupp, Bird Springs and Steamboat, Arizona. By Monday, the group hopes to energize their first home. The utility will rotate its 10-person crews with a new group each week. A total of 26 SRP line workers will have an opportunity to participate through May 18th: (Click Audio Below)

Approximately 15-thousand homes in the 27-thousand-square-mile Navajo Nation do not have electricity.