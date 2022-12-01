News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

SR 67 to North Rim Closed for the Winter

SR 67 to North Rim Closed for the Winter
December 01
13:54 2022
Print This Article

SR 67 to Grand Canyon North Rim Closed for the Winter

Closure coincides with North Rim facilities shutdown

JACOB LAKE – State Route 67 leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has closed for the winter effective today, Thursday, Dec. 1.

The highway will be blocked to traffic about a half mile from its junction with US 89A at Jacob Lake. With park facilities closed for the winter, the Arizona Department of Transportation doesn’t clear snow from the highway, which leads 43 miles south from US 89A.

The North Rim averages more than 9 feet of snow annually, according to the National Weather Service.

SR 67 is scheduled to reopen in mid-May along with North Rim lodges, campgrounds and other amenities.

#  #  #

SR 67 to North Rim Closed for the Winter - overview

Summary: SR 67 to Grand Canyon North Rim Closed for the Winter

Tags
closed for winterGrand Canyon North Rimsnow

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.