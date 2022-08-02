Springville Man Starts Wildfire While Attempting to Kill Spider with Lighter

In Springville, Utah last evening, a suspect was arrested after accidentally starting a wildfire that quickly grew to 40-acres, and at last report was still active.

According to the Springville Fire Department, initial reports of the fire ‘on the mountainside’ started coming in between 4-5pm Monday.

Several nearby agencies have stepped in to assist with the fire, including Provo Fire and Rescue, Utah County Fire, and Mapleton Fire.

The man, who was arrested east of Springville, told authorities in Utah County he had been merely attempting to kill a spider with a lighter, when his efforts got out of hand and some brush caught fire.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon reported that the man was also found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Residents in the Springville area are asked to avoid the area to keep the road open for emergency vehicles.

————-

(Featured Image is a stock image of wildfire, and not an image of the fire in this story)