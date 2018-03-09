News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Spring Has Sprung

Spring Has Sprung
March 09
08:10 2018
Print This Article

Some Arizona schools gearing up for Spring Break this next Monday, other schools won’t be taking a break until April.

Page Unified School District will take their Spring Break March 19th-23rd.

Be sure you plan ahead if you have plans to travel, ADOT has up to the minute road conditions by calling 511 anywhere in Arizona. Or visiting them online http://www.azdot.gov .

Remember as schools across the state let out for the break, tourism will be on the rise here in Page/Lake Powell. Lots of tour buses rolling through! Give yourself some extra time to get through lines at restaurants and stores to make your day easier!

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.