Spring Has Sprung

Some Arizona schools gearing up for Spring Break this next Monday, other schools won’t be taking a break until April.

Page Unified School District will take their Spring Break March 19th-23rd.

Be sure you plan ahead if you have plans to travel, ADOT has up to the minute road conditions by calling 511 anywhere in Arizona. Or visiting them online http://www.azdot.gov .

Remember as schools across the state let out for the break, tourism will be on the rise here in Page/Lake Powell. Lots of tour buses rolling through! Give yourself some extra time to get through lines at restaurants and stores to make your day easier!