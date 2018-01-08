Spring Classes Begin January 16th!

Thinking of taking a class at Coconino Community College?

Sign up online now and be sitting in a classroom by Tuesday! Spring Semester begins January 16th, 2018.

There’s still time to apply for scholarships!

CLICK HERE for CCC Foundation scholarship application for 2018-2019

The application period ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The CCC Foundation offers more than 35 different merit scholarships that can be applied for with a single application. Criteria for each scholarship is listed at www.coconinofoundation.org. Students are also encouraged to apply for scholarships through the Arizona Community Foundation. ACF offers more than 90 different scholarships opportunities for Arizona residents. The general application can be viewed at www.azfoundation.org.