News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Spring Classes Begin January 16th!

Spring Classes Begin January 16th!
January 08
18:07 2018
Print This Article

Thinking of taking a class at Coconino Community College?

Sign up online now and be sitting in a classroom by Tuesday! Spring Semester begins January 16th, 2018.

There’s still time to apply for scholarships!

CLICK HERE for CCC Foundation scholarship application for 2018-2019 

The application period ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The CCC Foundation offers more than 35 different merit scholarships that can be applied for with a single application. Criteria for each scholarship is listed at www.coconinofoundation.org.  Students are also encouraged to apply for scholarships through the Arizona Community Foundation. ACF offers more than 90 different scholarships opportunities for Arizona residents.  The general application can be viewed at www.azfoundation.org.

 
Tags
applyCoconino Community CollegeCoconino CountyCollegecommunity collegeeducationfafsaFinancial Aidgrantsjunior collegescholarshipScholarshipsspring semesterstudentgrant

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.