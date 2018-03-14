Spring Break Challenge in San Juan County

Spring Break is nearly upon us! Maybe your family plans to head out of town and enjoy your break by visiting San Juan County Sites – so why not win some prizes while you’re at it?

There are many sites on the Game Card, visit the sites and get the stamps you need to qualify to win the prizes. Get your game card and design your plan of action. This event runs March 10-31.

According to the San Juan Record:

Twelve organizations are joining together to sponsor the Spring Break Challenge. Simply get stamps from each of the twelve stops on the challenge and you will be eligible to win prizes.

This is a great opportunity for the area visitor centers, museums, state parks, federal agencies and businesses to share the San Juan County area and its treasures with students and their parents.

All attractions are free or have reduced rates for the Challenge, making it more family friendly. Area businesses have been very generous, not only in prizes, but with discounts during the challenge, and sponsor names will also be included with the game cards.

The event begins March 10 and extends thru March 31. Completed cards can then be turned in at any of the participating locations. Prizes for winners include gift certificates, rafting trips, food certificates and many other fun prizes. Winners will be notified by April 5.

There are a dozen stops on the challenge, including the John Wayne Museum, Goosenecks State Park, and Hovenweep National Monument in the south county.

Bluff area stops include Sand Island Campground and Bluff Fort.

Challenge Cards can be picked up at the John Wayne Museum, Goulding’s Lodge, Bluff Fort, Blanding Visitors Center, Edge of the Cedars, Discovery Center, or Frontier Museum.

For more info, call 435-587-2156.