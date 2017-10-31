News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Spooktacular Halloween Trivia

October 31
06:44 2017
Don’t look into a mirror at midnight on Halloween unless you want to see … your future spouse.

That’s right, according to Halloween lore you will see your future husband or wife if you look at a mirror then.

In Ireland the ancient Celts believed that dead souls visit the earth on Samhain. Now, most folks don’t really want to interact with the undead so the habit of wearing masks developed. It was thought to disguise a person so the restless spirits wouldn’t recognize you as human.

Along those lines, the idea of ghosts and ghouls coming to one’s home was also not very appealing. They warded the spirits off by carving scary faces in … no, not pumpkins. When the practice began thousands of years ago they carved turnips and set candles inside them! (Finally, a use for turnips.)

Speaking of pumpkins, did you know they come in colors other than orange, too? That’s right pumpkins can also be green, white and blue. But is a pumpkin a fruit or a vegetable? It’s a fruit!

Halloween is the second most successful commercial holiday, behind only Christmas. Halloween candy sales average about $2 billion annually in the U.S.

On that note, Tootsie Rolls were the first wrapped penny candy in America. The most popular candy for trick or treaters are chocolate bars. Snickers bars are the most popular.

If you’re born on Halloween legend says you have the ability to see and communicate with the spirits.

And if you see a spider on Halloween? Well, that’s a spirit of a loved one that has passed on checking up on you to make sure you’re alright.

 

boohalloween lore

