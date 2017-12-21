News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

SPICE Drug Found in Utah as Mislabeled CBD Product

December 21
13:43 2017
Utah officials issuing a warning to the public about a product that was sold in Utah at local smoke shops and labeled as “CBD” oil when in fact it was “SPICE” – a substance that also goes by nicknames like the “zombie” drug, “fake weed,” synthetic marijuana, K2… but no matter what you call it, spice is a chemically produced drug made to look like marijuana that has had horrible adverse effects on many of its users. Anyone who has this product should discard it.

Photo to the right shows the specific label to look for, if you come across it at one of the shops in the area or for those who have used it and are experiencing adverse reactions please call poison control center 1-800-222-1222.

Utah poison control at this point says they have not received reports of it in Arizona or other states but it’s a good idea to be aware of it as the investigation is fairly new.

