News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Special House for Holidays at Local Visitor Centers

Special House for Holidays at Local Visitor Centers
December 22
05:40 2019
Print This Article

Area Visitor Centers Closed For Holidays

 

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – The following visitor centers will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1:

  • Carl Hayden Visitor Center in Page, AZ
  • Escalante Inter-Agency Visitor Center in Escalante, UT

After the holidays, visitor centers will resume normal winter hours. During the winter, Carl Hayden Visitor Center is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Escalante Interagency Visitor Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Special House for Holidays at Local Visitor Centers - overview

Summary: Special House for Holidays at Local Visitor Centers

Tags
holiday hours at visitor centers

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.