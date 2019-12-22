Special House for Holidays at Local Visitor Centers

Area Visitor Centers Closed For Holidays

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – The following visitor centers will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1:

Carl Hayden Visitor Center in Page, AZ

Escalante Inter-Agency Visitor Center in Escalante, UT

After the holidays, visitor centers will resume normal winter hours. During the winter, Carl Hayden Visitor Center is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Escalante Interagency Visitor Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.