Speaking Out Against Polygamy

Many eyes are looking toward British Columbia in Canada right now as two men are on trial for polygamy. Winston Blackmore and James Oler both have multiple wives and are both part of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints (FLDS).

It’s been over a hundred years since someone has even been tried for the crime in Canada.

With this landmark trial under way Lake Powell Communications reached out to Brenda Nicholson to see how she felt about the trial. Brenda is a young lady who successfully escaped the FLDS communities of Hildale, Utah and Colorado City, Arizona (known together as “Short Creek”), but fears that as a result, she may never see her mother again.

Brenda is very familiar with one of the defendants in the Canadian trial; Winston Blackmore. Mr. Blackmore is said to have 27 wives and close to 150 children!

“We used to visit the Canadian ‘saints’ as a sort of vacation. We stayed in his home, and several times I spent the day riding around in his truck with him,” said Brenda.

While she says Blackmore is one of the nicer FLDS men, she also adds that she does not admire him at all as a person.

“He would take babies from his wives and give them to other wives. He refuses to listen to his wives complain against each other, which roughly translated means that he didn’t want to hear anything that wasn’t positive,” she added.

Nicholson believes to have that many wives and that many children only leads to dysfunction as a family unit (or units).

“I did some quick math and if he was to spend 10 minutes of devoted time with each of his children that would take over 25 hours – straight. With 27 wives, if all things were equal, they could each hope to spend 13.5 nights with him each year,” she said.

Among Blackmore’s wives are some who were very young when he married them. Brenda believes there’s never an excuse for such a union. She has heard that Blackmore’s reasoning is that one very young girl had her heart set on him, so what could he do?

“What could he do?! He could have said no!”

She feels Blackmore is arrogant and feels that he is entitled to an awful lot from the world around him, without feeling it necessary to contribute much in the way of support for his own offspring.

“Attending a presentation about sister wives and listening to the things that were said was heartbreaking, even more so because these women don’t realize how limited their lives are and what they’re missing,” she said, speaking from her FLDS background. “I’m all for choice. I’m all for truly consenting adults being able to choose their relationship dynamics IF those choices aren’t hurting their children, and IF it was a true choice and not coercion, not ‘do it or be damned.’”

She added that it’s terrible that some of these wives had been forced to marry before they were old enough to drive a car!

“From all that I have experienced, as well as the things I’m learning in my psychology classes in college, patriarchal polygamy is a damaging and dangerous lifestyle,” said Brenda. “There are so many things about it that contribute to an unhealthy and even dangerous upbringing for children – an absolute hotbed for mental illness.

She cited neglect, abandonment, lack of bonding, confusion in being passed around and raised as part of a herd and more.

“I personally don’t believe that a man can truly give the time, love, attention and nurturing that each person deserves when he has multiple wives and dozens of children. I’m sure that Winston believes that he loves his wives and children, but the fruits of real love are absent. The relationship is absent.”

So in Winston Blackmore’s case you have 150 children growing up in a very un-normal situation having no reason to believe that it’s not normal.

“They have never witnessed what a healthy, normal relationship looks like.”

Brenda Nicholson said she hopes both of these men are convicted of polygamy.

“Something needs to happen to show these men that they aren’t above the law,” she said. “I truly believe that if laws started to be enforced the face of polygamy would change. I don’t think it would completely go away, but it would change.”

Brenda’s final thoughts on the matter….”If fraud was prosecuted fully, they would find themselves choosing to have smaller families – because polygamy isn’t sustainable without welfare, fraud, child labor and inequality of pay. If men were actually held accountable and had to legally provide for the families they create those families wouldn’t be so huge.”

As an after thought, Brenda Nicholson added the following:

I know that the people involved in these situations are in a tough spot. Most are where they are because they did what they were commanded and believed God required it, but the damage is real, and somehow needs to stop perpetuating generation after generation.

If I didn’t know that they were good people trapped in bad situations, it would easy to walk away. If I thought they chose the lifestyle – free of coercion – it would be different. But I feel like we can’t keep ignoring the crimes done in the name of God, or ignoring the harm being done.