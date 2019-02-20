Speaker’s Office to Hold Town Hall Meetings

Should the Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) acquire the Navajo Generating Station?

If no buyer is found the NGS is scheduled to close at the end of the year.

Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon wants to hear the thoughts of the people who may be affected by the closure of the NGS.

The speaker’s office has organized two town hall meetings to give the people a chance to hae their say.

“It is critical to hear from the grassroots and the families affected by this decision,” Damon said.

The first town hall will be at Hardrock Chapter House on Saturday, February 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second town hall will be at Kayenta Chapter House on Sunday, February 24, from 10 .am. to 4 p.m.

While both events are open to the public, the Office of the Speaker has chosen the Hardrock location for its proximity to members of the Dził Yijiin communities affected by the Peabody Kayenta Mine.

If the NGS closes, so will the Peabody Kayenta Mine.

The Office of the Speaker chose the Kayenta location for its proximity to the large concentrations of NGS and Peabody workers.

“Please bring constructive thoughts on this important topic affecting the future of the Navajo Nation and be prepared to share them with Navajo leadership,” Damon said.