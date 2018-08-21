Speaker Bates Meets New BIA Head

Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates met new Bureau of Indian Affairs Regional Director Bartholomew “Bart” Stevens this week.

Bates highlighted the tribes concerns and priorities.

Stevens officially began his role as the regional director August 20. He replaces Sharon Pinto, who was recently reassigned by the U.S. Department of the Interior to serve as the deputy director for the Bureau of Indian Education. Navajo officials objected to Pinto’s reassignment.

Deputy bureau director of field operations, Jim James, was also part of the introductory meeting.

“The council has taken a position on many important issues and you will have some big shoes to fill in your new role,” Bates said.

Bates made it clear to Stevens that the Navajo Nation Council has a strong position against Pinto’s reassignment, largely based on the relationship that she had built with council members, her knowledge and expertise of federal issues that impact the Navajo Nation and her willingness to communicate and work effectively to move matters forward.

The speaker also encouraged Stevens to come before the council as soon as possible to become more familiar with ongoing matters, such as the possible closure of the Office of Navajo-Hopi Indian Relocation, the Navajo Generating Station and many others.

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Stevens is an enrolled member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, with ancestry from the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Idaho and the Ute Indian Tribe in Utah.

Stevens previously served as the acting director of the Bureau of Indian Education, as well as the deputy director.

His service will be based on accountability and responsibility, he said.

Stevens is scheduled to provide a report to the Navajo Nation Council during the opening day of the upcoming fall council session on October 15.