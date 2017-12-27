Southern Ute Elect Female Chair

A political newcomer has beaten the odds and was elected chairman of the Southern Ute Tribe.

Facing even greater odds was the fact that she was a woman.

Christine Sage is only the second woman to serve as chair for the Southern Ute Tribe. The first, Pearl Casias, was elected in 2011.

Now Sage may be a political newcomer herself, but she comes from a family long versed in tribal leadership roles. Her father, the late Christopher A. Baker, Sr., was chairman from 1985-1987. Other members of the Baker clan have served as tribal chairman or on the tribal council.

“I am looking forward to working with all officials on a tribal, city, county, state, and national level,” Sage said.

Sage jumped into the election against six other candidates. The first round of voting, on November 2, narrowed the list to two. Sage then went on to beat Shane Seibel, himself a political newcomer.

One of her main concerns is “to get respect and assistance” back for tribal members, Sage said.

Her platform includes giving tribal members a stronger say in the tribal administration.

“All Tribal members should and will be treated equal, nobody’s better than anybody, we are all equal,” Sage said.

Sage succeeds Clement Frost, who retired after three terms as chairman and several as a councilman.

While women have served successfully as leaders in many tribes, some tribes, such as the Navajo Nation, have never elected a woman as chairman or president.

Navajo tradition says we’re not supposed to have one, Page resident Bernice Austin-Begay said.

“I think the closest we had was Annie Wauneka,” Austin-Begay said.

Annie Dodge Wauneka (1910-1997) was the second woman elected to the Navajo Council. She was first elected in 1951. She became very influential, hosting a Gallup, N.M. radio program in Navajo. In 1963 President Lyndon B. Johnson awarded Wauneka the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The first woman to serve on the Navajo Council was Lilly Neil. She was elected in 1946.