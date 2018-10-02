News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Southern Utah Work Opportunities

October 02
12:39 2018
In an effort to increase economic opportunities in remote parts of southern Utah, the state has launched the Rural Online Initiative. The pilot program seeks to educate, coach, and mentor rural businesses and their employees. It also targets high school students who do not plan to pursue higher education, with the hope that their migration to urban areas will be reduced. Program coordinator Mike Sarles emphasizes the initiative is open to all people, including retirees. He says all that is needed is basic technical literacy, access to the internet, and a knowledge-based work interest.

There is no charge for the program.

Lake Powell Life News provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas.

