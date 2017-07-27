News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

St. George Woman Killed on Alaskan Cruise

St. George Woman Killed on Alaskan Cruise
July 27
14:08 2017
Print This Article

Kristy Manzanares (Facebook)

A St. George, Utah woman is dead, evidently the victim of outrage by her husband on a cruise ship off Alaska’s coast.

The victim is identified as 39-year old Kristy Manzanares of St. George. Her husband, Kenneth is in custody, held by the ship’s security at first, and then by the FBI who came on board the Emerald Princess shortly after the death on Tuesday night.

“My life is over,” Kenneth Manzanares is quoted as saying as he initially was interviewed.

The person whose life really is over, his wife Kristy, was employed by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty in St. George. Her company released a statement following the news of her death. Part of that statement reads;

“Kristy was a dedicated and loving mother who juggled her business schedule to make her children the top priority. We will miss Kristy’s vibrant personality, welcoming smile, kind heart, and compassion for everyone she met.”

The suspect in the case, Kristy’s husband, apparently became very angry at around 9 PM Tuesday when, as he put it, his wife wouldn’t stop laughing at him.

Tags
cruise ship murder

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.