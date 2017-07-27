St. George Woman Killed on Alaskan Cruise

A St. George, Utah woman is dead, evidently the victim of outrage by her husband on a cruise ship off Alaska’s coast.

The victim is identified as 39-year old Kristy Manzanares of St. George. Her husband, Kenneth is in custody, held by the ship’s security at first, and then by the FBI who came on board the Emerald Princess shortly after the death on Tuesday night.

“My life is over,” Kenneth Manzanares is quoted as saying as he initially was interviewed.

The person whose life really is over, his wife Kristy, was employed by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty in St. George. Her company released a statement following the news of her death. Part of that statement reads;

“Kristy was a dedicated and loving mother who juggled her business schedule to make her children the top priority. We will miss Kristy’s vibrant personality, welcoming smile, kind heart, and compassion for everyone she met.”

The suspect in the case, Kristy’s husband, apparently became very angry at around 9 PM Tuesday when, as he put it, his wife wouldn’t stop laughing at him.