Southern Utah Soldier Killed in Syria

The US Army had some really bad news yesterday for a St. George, Utah family, and the St. George community, as a whole.

25-year old Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount, of St. George, lost his life Tuesday in a vehicle rollover accident in Syria, where Sgt. Mount was conducting reconnaissance operations in the eastern part of the country.

His commander, Major General Christopher Donahue, of the 82nd Airborne Division, is quoted as saying that Sgt. Mount was a true American hero and served honorably, giving his life defending his country.