Lake Powell Life News

Southern Utah Has Best Small Cities to Start Business, Says WalletHub
April 18
10:31 2022
Finance website WalletHub has published a new study on some of the best and worst small cities to start a business in the United States, and 3 of the top 5 cities are in southern Utah. Washington, Utah came in at number 1 on the list as the best small city to start a business. St. George clocked in at number 2, and Cedar City ranked number 4 on the list. The study considered 18 different metrics for the study, including things like the average length of the work week, commute time, growth in number of small businesses; access to resources such as financing, human resources, and higher education; and business and labor costs like office space affordability, corporate tax rates, and cost of living. The study included more than 1,300 small cities across the United States. The highest-ranked Arizona city in the study is Prescott Valley, coming in at 201. You can find the full report here.

Tags
financessmall businesssouthern utahst. georgewallethub

