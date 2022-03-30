Southern Utah Feels Brunt of Increased Shipping Costs

By Eli Joseph

Skyrocketing gasoline and diesel prices in southern Utah are being driven by increased costs of shipping goods and materials to the rural region.

The area relies nearly exclusively on road-based shipments.

As Jim Andrus with the Utah Trucking Association points out, “The ones that get hit the worst are end-consumers.” He adds the rise in costs is one thing, but the swiftness of its occurrence is catching people off guard.

Unlike some states, Utah is unlikely to suspend its tax on gasoline; it amounts to 31.9 cents per gallon. The tax funds road maintenance.

Representative Brad Last of Hurricane comments, “That would be a pretty dangerous thing to do.” Governor Spencer Cox calls a suspension “a really bad idea.”

Truckers are often locked into contracts and while they also will be taking a hit, trucking companies are expected to ride out the hike storm.

Observes Andrus, “It ends up costing us all in the end.”