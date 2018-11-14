News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Southern Utah Dispatches Fire Help

Southern Utah Dispatches Fire Help
November 14
13:53 2018
Thirteen Utah fire departments have sent resources to the most destructive wildfire in California recorded history. Four of the departments are based in southern Utah. Kanab has one engine on standby.Serving a 14-day deployment are 180  firefighters and 39 fire engines. The Camp Fire, as of Wednesday morning, was 35 percent contained. Forty-eight people have perished and hundreds are missing. More than 6,500 homes have burned to the ground, and another 15,000 structures are threatened. California has experienced over 5,600 wildfires in 2018.

